England U21 v Germany U21

Redmond (left) and Chalobah are being assessed by England's medical staff

England duo Nathan Redmond and Nathaniel Chalobah will both have fitness tests on Tuesday morning before their European Under-21 Championship semi-final against Germany.

Both players went off injured during Thursday's crucial win over Poland and trained on their own on Monday.

Chalobah has a groin injury, while Redmond's injury is unknown. Will Hughes and Jacob Murphy are on standby.

Aidy Boothroyd's team take on Germany at 17:00 BST in Tychy, Poland.

England drew with Sweden before beating Slovakia and the host nation to win their group and set up Tuesday's match - a repeat of the 2009 final, which Germany won 4-0.

Boothroyd's team have moved from Kielce and are now based in Krakow as they prepare for Tuesday's match.

Hughes - who has just left Derby for Watford - and Norwich's Murphy both came off the bench against Poland, with the latter scoring the second goal in a 3-0 win.

"Both Nathaniel and Nathan have improved significantly since we took the precaution of bringing them off and Nathaniel played a part in Monday's training session towards the end," said Boothroyd.

"We want to be known as teams that win tournaments, but we know we've got a very tough opponent and we have a great deal of respect for the German team and it will be a very difficult game for us as well.

"I hope that we can execute the game plan. If we can we will have a good chance."

Changes for Germany?

Kuntz (right) scored a goal for Germany in their Euro 96 win over England at Wembley

Germany named an unchanged side for all three of their group games but it is expected that coach Stefan Kuntz will make changes. He claimed that England "could have an advantage" with 48 hours of extra recovery time since their final group matches.

Kuntz was not happy with their display against Italy on Saturday when they lost 1-0 in Krakow and says they need to "improve on their build-up as they didn't use the spaces".

They beat England 1-0 in March and were very impressive. On that occasion they played with three at the back but here in Poland they have had a settled 4-2-3-1 formation.

Max Arnold caught the eye that night in Wiesbaden and the Wolfsburg midfielder again will be a key player, while ex-Arsenal player Serge Gnabry is another familiar name.

The squad is not as strong as it could be because six players who would normally feature were called up to the senior squad to represent their country at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

'Lots of positives for England'

This time last year, English football was reeling at Euro 2016 after the senior team were humiliated and humbled by Iceland.

The date - 27 June 2016 - will always be a haunting reminder of arguably England's worst-ever defeat.

England trained in Krakow ahead of Tuesday's semi-final, which takes place in Tychy

One year later, the Football Association can reflect on genuine shoots of recovery, with the under-17s reaching their Euro finals and the under-20s winning the World Cup in South Korea.

Regardless of what happens here in Poland, the under-21s have made solid progress after three previous Euro exits at the group stage.

They are taking charge at crucial times of matches and Boothroyd has praised their superb game management during the tournament.

Faith has followed frustration. After the fraught and heated half-time exchange as England trailed 1-0 to Slovakia and faced an early elimination - before coming back to win - there was more constructive work during the interval against Poland.

In that game, Boothroyd suggested changing the system at the break but the players told him they wanted to continue with a midfield diamond formation - and justified the decision by going on to win the match 3-0.

"I think it's important when you've got players thinking like that because it means they're making their own decisions and they're accountable for them," he said.

"I think part of being a coach is to be able to facilitate everybody else's thoughts. Two brains are better than one, so if you've got 23 lads all contributing then you're in a good place."