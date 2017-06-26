Rangers: manager Pedro Caixinha leaves six senior players out of European squad

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has signed eight players this summer as he overhauls the Ibrox squad

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has omitted six first-team players from his squad for the Europa League first qualifying round tie against Progres Niederkorn.

Rob Kiernan, Andy Halliday, Matt Crooks, Harry Forrester, Michael O'Halloran and Joe Dodoo were all left out of the list submitted to UEFA.

Rangers play the first-leg against the Luxembourg side at Ibrox on Thursday.

Seven of Rangers' summer signings have been included in the squad.

Fabio Cardoso, Ryan Jack, Carlos Pena, Dalcio, Eduardo Herrera and Alfredo Morelos have been registered to play. Bruno Alves is also on the squad list, although he is currently in Russia on international duty, with Portugal playing Chile in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Rangers' eighth signing of the summer - Portuguese winger Daniel Candeias - could not be registered because paperwork from Alanyaspor, where he was on loan last season, has not arrived from Turkey in time.

Caixinha has said that he expects several players to leave Ibrox during this transfer window, as he completes his overhaul of the squad. Joe Garner has already left for Ipswich, and the six players left out of the European squad would also now seem surplus to requirements.

Further additions to the squad are also expected, with Rangers having seen bids for Norwich City's Graham Dorrans and Hearts' Jamie Walker rejected, while they have also been linked with Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean.