Celtic's focus is on improvement - Chris Davies

Moussa Dembele and Eboue Kouassi were in the Celtic party that left Glasgow for Austria on Monday

Chris Davies insists Celtic are focusing only on how they can improve and will not be distracted by comments about the value of their title wins.

Rangers chairman Dave King said on Saturday that, in effect, Celtic had won two, and not six, Scottish titles in a row, because Rangers had been in the lower leagues for four seasons.

"We haven't spoken about that sort of thing. We're focused on the here and now," said Celtic's assistant manager.

"That's what we do."

Davies flew out from Glasgow to Austria on Monday with manager Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic squad to prepare for their Champions League second round qualifier against Linfield or San Marino's SP La Fiorita in the second week of July.

Celtic play BW Linz on Wednesday before taking on Rapid Vienna on Saturday, with warm-up games against Slavia Prague and Shamrock Rovers to follow before their opening European tie.

"We've had a year working with the players and we know them a lot better," said Davies of the treble-winning squad, who went through last season unbeaten domestically.

"This time last year when we came, we were just getting used to everyone and how things worked.

"We know everybody a little bit better, we've had a year working with the players and developing the areas that we wanted to when we first came in.

Jonny Hayes is Celtic's sole summer acquisition to date

"We're in a good place and hopefully we can go away, re-focus again together and come back stronger."

On the comments made by the Rangers chairman, Davies added: "I've seen little bits that have been said but I take no interest in those sort of things.

"People can say whatever they want, it's up to them to think and say what they want. We know where we're at, the club is secure, the club is happy and we keep working."

Davies felt that Jonny Hayes had "settled in really well" since moving from Aberdeen, but would not comment in depth on a move for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn other than acknowledging he was a player he admired.

The Englishman said: "He's a good player but again it's not fair to speculate about players who belong to other clubs. He had a very good season and I'm aware of him being a good player but that's as far as that one would go.

"We have players for every position, so there's not one area that stands out as an alarming position that we need to fill, but of course, you're looking at quality players."