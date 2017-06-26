Michael Appleton: Departing Oxford United head coach sees promise ahead for U's

Media playback is not supported on this device Oxford United: Michael Appleton leaves club "in good place"

Outgoing Oxford United head coach Michael Appleton believes his successor will be a "very lucky" person.

Appleton, 41, starts work as Leicester City assistant manager on Thursday after three seasons at the U's.

"I'm sure that if there's still stability in the club going forward then there will be future success," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

Appleton led Oxford to promotion from League Two and two Football League Trophy finals at Wembley.

"They (the next manager) have got a football club in a very good place," he said. "With a couple of additions, there's a really good opportunity for it to finish in the top six this season."

Appleton will thank Oxford's players in person before heading to Leicester, where the job on offer was "too good to be true", he admitted.

"To go and work in the Premier league these days because of the number of foreign managers, a lot of English coaches don't get the opportunity.

"They only tend to happen when you get promoted out of the Championship. So, I find myself lucky from that point of view," he said.

"Things change all the time and ultimately, I've been in the game long enough to realise you've got to take opportunities when they come and cherish the decent moments.

"There were no issues with Oxford United, with (owner) Darryl Eales, the board or any of the staff or players."

Appleton will find himself in the visiting team dugout at Arsenal alongside Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare on the opening day of the Premier League season in August.