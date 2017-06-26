Valere Germain: Marseille sign Monaco forward on four-year contract

Valere Germain's father played for Marseille from 1988-1991 and 1994-1995

Marseille have signed Monaco forward Valere Germain on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old, who scored 49 goals in 200 league appearances for Monaco, passed a medical to become Marseille's first summer signing.

He has spent the majority of his career with Monaco, but had a brief spell on loan at Nice in 2015-2016.

Germain, whose father Bruno played for Marseille, scored 10 goals and added four assists in Ligue 1 last season.