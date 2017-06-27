Malky Mackay launches scheme to develop 'managers of the future'

SFA performance director Malky Mackay wants to help shape "managers of the future at the top level"

Scottish Football Association performance director Malky Mackay has launched a mentoring programme for young coaches.

He wants the scheme to help to shape "managers of the future at the top level".

Coaches from across Scotland will attend two days of education, as Mackay seeks to implement his "best practice" approach to development.

"It's in collaboration with our clubs," Mackay told BBC Scotland.

"I'm determined that I'm going to find best practice from my own experiences, from people that I know, from different sports, to make sure that performance in our country, whether it be coaching, sports science, medicine, analysis, talent identification - that we end up looking at the best and then with enough practise becoming the best."

Across two days at Oriam, the National Performance Centre for Sport in Edinburgh, 80 coaches will learn from the likes of Dick Bate, the former Elite Coaching Manager at the Football Association who MacKay rates "as one of the best coach educators in Britain".

'I want a much closer collaboration with clubs'

Italian defence coach Fabrizio Piccareta, who was assistant manager to Paolo di Canio at Sunderland and Swindon Town, and Burnley manager Sean Dyche will also deliver presentations on coach education.

Mackay wants the sessions to take place regularly, and hopes they will "inspire and inform", helping younger coaches become more "worldly".

"I'm going to push this massively for young coaches in Scotland," Mackay said.

"[The clubs] have allowed myself, and my team of Jim Fleeting, Donald Park, Scott Gemmill, Brian McLaughlin to go day-to-day and watch training sessions, talk to the players, talk to the young players and young coaches.

"What I want is a much closer collaboration with the the clubs and communication helps massively in that.

"There is no conflict of interests between the Scottish FA and the clubs, we both want the best for their players, because it helps both of us."

Malky Mackay praised the performances of Kilmarnock's Adam Frizzell (left) during the Toulon Tournament

MacKay is anxious for success at all levels from the under-21 age group down to the under-11s. and said it was "really heartening" to see the Scotland Under-20s do well in the recent Toulon tournament, where they registered Scotland's first victory over Brazil at any level on their way to the semi-finals, and defeat to England.

"We hadn't been there [the tournament] in 20 years and out of the 12 teams we finished third," Mackay said.

"France were knocked out, Brazil were knocked out in the group stages and we end up beating Czech Republic to finish third. It was a great testament to the boys and to [head coach] Scott Gemmill's team."

One of the encouraging aspects of the under-20's squad according to MacKay was the key role three Kilmarnock players - Greg Taylor, Adam Frizzell and Iain Wilson - had within the squad, and he says it is no coincidence they are all getting regular first-team football.

"The quicker we can get our youngsters playing against men, whether that's their clubs loaning them out or whether that's reserve football - which is another project which is being floated at the moment - the better," Mackay said.

"That will mean our youngsters have got a better chance of going into first teams and will allow Gordon Strachan a bigger pool of players to pull from."