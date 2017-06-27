Greg Stewart: Aberdeen sign Birmingham City forward on season-long loan

Birmingham City striker Greg Stewart
Birmingham City's Greg Stewart has joined Aberdeen on a year-long loan.

The 27-year-old left Dundee for the Championship club last year but failed to score in 26 appearances and could not secure a regular starting place.

The forward becomes the Pittodrie club's third signing of the summer, after Greg Tansey and Ryan Christie.

"Greg is a player who I have admired for a while and I am delighted he has joined us," Dons boss Derek McInnes told the club website.

He scored 32 goals in 84 appearances for Dundee, before moving to Birmingham for around £500,000.

Aberdeen are strengthening their player pool after losing Ash Taylor, Ryan Jack, Peter Pawlett, Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes from the squad that finished runners-up to Celtic in all three domestic competitions last season.

Midfielder Tansey joined from Inverness Caledonian Thistle as a free agent, while Christie signed on loan for the season from Celtic.

