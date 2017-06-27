New Saints: Everybody's up for Champions League qualifier - Paul Harrison

Paul Harrison joined TNS ahead of the 2007-08 season

Champions League qualifier: The New Saints v Europa FC Date: Tuesday, 27 June Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Wales Sport website & updates via BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru

Captain Paul Harrison says New Saints are in good shape ahead of their Champions League qualifying campaign.

The Welsh Premier champions host Europa FC of Gibraltar in the first qualifying round, first leg at Park Hall on Tuesday.

Saints' preparations for the campaign included a 1-1 draw against Scottish Premiership side Glasgow Rangers.

"It's always a special time of year, the European games," goalkeeper Harrison said.

"You don't need to be up for a game like this - it takes care of itself. Everybody's up for the game.

"We've had a few good friendlies, with Rangers probably being the highlight and we handled ourselves really well.

"We looked sharp going forward, defensively I thought we were outstanding in that game and up to now everything looks good."

Harrison, 32, is set to make his 31st appearance for Saints in European club competitions, equalling former team mate Phil Baker's record.

Interim manager Scott Ruscoe scored two goals in 28 European appearances for Saints

Summer signings Blaine Hudson and Tom Holland are set to make competitive debuts, at home.

Europa FC of Gibraltar will be making their Champions League debut after winning their first title since 1952.

The winners of the tie will face Croatian side HNK Rijeka in the second qualifying round.

The second leg against Europa FC will be played in Faro, Portugal, on Tuesday 4 July.

Interim manager Scott Ruscoe will be in charge of the side following the departure of Craig Harrison to Hartlepool.

"We're going to go and give it our best in this leg to give us the best opportunity when we go to Portugal and play them in the way leg," Ruscoe said.

"We're going to play on the front foot, be aggressive and play at our normal tempo and normal speed and give it a good go.

"They've got four key players that if we're not right could hurt us."