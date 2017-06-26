Nicky Devlin: Walsall sign Scottish right-back following Ayr United exit

From the section

Nicky Devlin captained Ayr United in the Scottish Championship last season

Walsall have signed Ayr United skipper Nicky Devlin following his decision to turn down a new deal with the relegated Scottish League One club.

Former Scotland Under-19 international Devlin, 23, becomes the English League One side's fourth summer signing.

He follows the arrivals of fellow Scottish full-back Luke Leahy, Crewe defender Jon Guthrie and goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

Jon Whitney's Walsall finished 14th in League One last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.