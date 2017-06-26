Luke Croll: Exeter City sign Crystal Palace defender on permanent deal
Exeter City have signed centre-back Luke Croll on a permanent deal after his release by Crystal Palace.
The 22-year-old made 20 appearances last season while on loan with the Grecians, who were beaten by Blackpool in the League Two play-off final.
He featured three times for Exeter's Devon rivals Plymouth during a loan spell in the 2015-16 campaign.
"Even at the back end of last season, when I wasn't playing that much, I wanted to stay at Exeter," Croll said.
