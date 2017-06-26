Matthew Bates: Hartlepool United defender appointed first-team coach

Former Middlesbrough defender Bates has made 86 appearances as a player for Hartlepool since joining in 2014

National League club Hartlepool United have appointed defender Matthew Bates to new manager Craig Harrison's backroom staff as first-team coach.

Bates will remain registered as a player but will focus on coaching and also take charge of the reserve team.

He was named interim manager for the final two games of last season but Pools failed to avoid relegation.

Harrison, who took over last month, confirmed he also plans to name an assistant manager in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, striker Rhys Oates has signed a new undisclosed-length deal at the club.

The 22-year-old joined from Barnsley in 2015 and has scored eight times in 73 appearances since.