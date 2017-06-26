Dimi Konstantopoulos: Middlesbrough goalkeeper signs one-year contract

From the section

Dimi Konstantopolous kept a club record nine consecutive clean sheets in Middlesbrough's 2015-16 season

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos has signed a new one-year contract at the Championship club.

The 38-year-old has played 104 games in a four-year spell on Teesside, but failed to make a Premier League appearance last season as Boro were relegated from the top flight.

Prior to that, he had played every minute of Middlesbrough's 2015-16 Championship promotion campaign.

Goalkeepers Brad Guzan and Victor Valdes have already left the club.

That left 24-year-old Connor Ripley and Spaniard Tomas Mejias as manager Garry Monk's only first-team goalkeepers before confirmation of Konstantopoulos' new deal.