James Dunne: Swindon Town sign midfielder after Cambridge United release

James Dunne is David Flitcroft's second signing as Swindon manager

Swindon Town have signed midfielder James Dunne after he was released by Cambridge United.

The 27-year-old former Arsenal trainee made 42 appearances for the U's last season.

Dunne, who is Swindon's second summer signing, has also had spells with Exeter, Stevenage and Portsmouth.

"I spoke to the gaffer last week and what he plans to do with the club is what attracted me here," he told the club website.

