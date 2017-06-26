Brett Williams: Bromley sign Torquay United striker on free transfer

Brett Williams was part of the Forest Green side which reached the National League promotion final in 2016

Bromley have signed striker Brett Williams on a free transfer from National League rivals Torquay United.

The 29-year-old former Aldershot player scored 10 league goals for Torquay last season but was not offered a new deal by the Devon side.

Bromley will become Williams' fourth permanent club since leaving the Shots in June 2015.

"I think myself and Bromley will do well for each other. I want to get back to 20-plus goals a season," he said.

