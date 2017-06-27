Greg Draper (left) scored in New Saints' first qualifying round aggregate win over Tre Penne in 2016

Champions League qualifier: The New Saints v Europa FC Date:Tuesday, 27 June Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Wales Sport website & updates via BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru

The New Saints will be without injured left-back Chris Marriott for the Champions League first qualifying round, first leg against Europa FC.

Summer signings Blaine Hudson and Tom Holland are set to make competitive debuts, at home, for Saints on Tuesday.

Europa FC of Gibraltar will be making their Champions League debut after winning their first title since 1952.

The winners of the tie will face Croatian side HNK Rijeka in the second qualifying round.

The second leg against Europa FC will be played in Faro, Portugal, on Tuesday 4 July.

Interim manager Scott Ruscoe will be in charge of the side following the departure of Craig Harrison to Hartlepool.

"We're going to go and give it our best in this leg to give us the best opportunity when we go to Portugal and play them in the way leg," Ruscoe said.

"We're going to play on the front foot, be aggressive and play at our normal tempo and normal speed and give it a good go.

"They've got four key players that if we're not right could hurt us."