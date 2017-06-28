Media playback is not supported on this device Bangor City secure Europa League spot

Europa League qualifier: Lyngby BK v Bangor City Date: Thursday, 29 June Venue: Lyngby Stadion Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Wales Sport website

Bangor City embark on their 16th European campaign when they face Lyngby BK of Denmark in the Europa League first qualifying round, first leg.

The Citizens qualified for Europe for the first time since 2013 with victory over Cardiff Met in May's Welsh Premier League play-off final.

Lyngby finished third in the 2016-17 Danish Superliga.

Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia or Armenian side Pyunik await the winners in the second qualifying round.

"We are very aware of their individual players, the way in which they like to play and of course their strengths and weaknesses," Bangor boss Kevin Nicholson said of Lyngby.