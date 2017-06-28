Bala Town beat New Saints to win the 2017 Welsh Cup

Europa League qualifier: Bala Town v FC Vaduz Date: Thursday, 29 June Venue: Corbett Sports Stadium, Rhyl Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Wales Sport website

Forward Mike Hayes is an injury doubt for Bala's Europa League first qualifying round, first leg against FC Vaduz in Rhyl on Thursday.

Hayes has been struggling with an ankle injury, while new signings Les Davies and Eddie Toner are set for debuts.

The Welsh Cup winners face a side which won last season's Lichtenstein Cup but were relegated from the Swiss Super League.

Ballymena United or Norwegian side Odd await the winners.

"It's going to be a massive test but we will be the best prepared than any other previous Europa League tie," Bala boss Colin Caton said.

Rhyl's Belle Vue hosts the first leg, a ground where Bala have won two of their previous three home Europa League ties.