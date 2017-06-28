Connah's Quay were beaten by Serbian side Vojvodina in last season's Europa League qualifiers

Europa League qualifier: Connah's Quay Nomads v HJK Helsinki Date: Thursday, 29 June Venue: Bangor University Stadium Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Wales Sport website

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison says his side face a "tough test" against HJK Helsinki in the Europa League first qualifying round.

HJK lead Finland's Veikkausliga with one defeat in 16 games and have scored 18 goals in their last five wins.

"I've got plenty of information on them and seen them first hand and they're on fire at the moment," Morrison said.

Nomads, last season's Welsh Premier runners-up, host HJK in Bangor in Thursday's first leg.

The winners will face Moldovan side Dacia Chisinau or Shkëndija of Macedonia in the second qualifying round.