Rangers v Progres Niedercorn

Rangers begin their competitive season on Thursday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Follow live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Rangers winger Barrie McKay will not feature in Thursday's Europa League first qualifying round first leg with Progres Niedercorn at Ibrox.

New arrivals Fabio Cardoso, Dalcio, Eduardo Herrera, Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos and Carlos Pena have trained this week and are in the squad.

But another summer signing, Bruno Alves, is on international duty with Portugal while Danny Wilson is injured.

German Maximilian Watzka has joined Luxembourg side Progres this summer.

And Luxembourg international midfielder Sebastien Thill is also in manager Thomas Gilgemann's player pool.

McKay is entering the final year of his contract and has been training with Rangers' under-20s.

And Ibrox manager Pedro Caixinha, who joined the club in March, said of the 22-year-old: "He is not in the squad. The under-20s were off so he is not training today.

McKay scored six goals last season

"I'm not focusing on that situation. I'm focusing on tomorrow's match. We're really happy all the players and the team regarding to the plan we have for this season are working hard.

"They are really anxious in a good way to start the match tomorrow with a sold-out stadium and enjoy it with our fans.

"We hope to give to the fans a fantastic match. It has been too much time waiting for this moment and we want to deliver a good team to our fans."

Rangers - third in last season's Scottish Premiership - return to European competition after a six-year absence. The winner of their tie with Progres will face either Cyprus' AEL Limassol or Gibraltar's St Joseph's in the second qualifying round.

Midfielder Niko Kranjcar, out injured since mid-October, has been in training and is part of the squad Rangers submitted to Uefa for the games against Progres.

Kranjcar's debut season at Rangers was cut short by a knee injury

Winger Daniel Candeias, who joined from Benfica earlier this month, could not be registered because paperwork from Alanyaspor, where he was on loan last season, had not arrived from Turkey in time.

And Matt Crooks, Joe Dodoo, Harry Forrester, Andy Halliday, Rob Kiernan and Michael O'Halloran - all of whom featured last season - were not included in that list with midfielder Halliday has agreed a loan move to Azerbaijani side Gabala.

"We have made some changes to the team but some of the players didn't start our pre-season with us on 5 June so we cannot count on all of them," added Caixinha.

"We may have four new players starting in the first XI, maybe two or three more on the bench. But what is really important is that we are starting a new cycle. We are very positive about the new players.

"I need to be focused because I know I'm defending this massive club. But we are also defending one country.

"If you look at Uefa's co-efficent, number one is Spain. Scotland is 23rd on the list. We need to collect points to get the co-efficient up so that is my aim now."