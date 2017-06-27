Ronaldo has scored twice at the Confederations Cup in Russia

Confederations Cup semi-final: Portugal v Chile Date: Wednesday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:00 BST Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan Coverage details: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chile will attempt to keep Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo away from the ball when the sides meet in Wednesday's Confederations Cup semi-final in Kazan, says midfielder Marcelo Diaz.

Real Madrid forward Ronaldo, 32, has scored twice to help guide his country to the last four in Russia.

"We all know he's an amazing player, he's very dangerous and can decide a game alone," said Diaz.

"He has had an amazing season. He's playing here with the same strength."

Ronaldo's future off the pitch remains uncertain, with reports he wants to leave Real after being accused of tax evasion by Spanish authorities.

But he is in fine form on the pitch, having scored 16 times in his past 10 games for club and country.

"The main thing is trying to stop him getting the ball and scoring," said Diaz.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos will monitor the fitness of Manchester City's new signing Bernardo Silva, who went down clutching his right foot after scoring in Saturday's win over New Zealand.

"We still have 24 hours to decide if he plays or not," said Santos. "He has reacted well to his injury and we'll take the decision on Wednesday."

Left-back Raphael Guerreiro is struggling with a badly bruised foot and will not feature, while defender Pepe is suspended.

Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has all 23 players fit after midfielder Charles Aranguiz recovered from a knock in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Australia.