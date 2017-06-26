San Diego: Eden Hazard, Demba Ba, Yohan Cabaye and Moussa Sow invest in club

Hazard was an integral part of the Chelsea team that won the Premier League title last season

Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye are among the investors backing a new football club in the United States.

The pair are joined by former Chelsea striker Demba Ba, now with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, and ex-Lille forward Moussa Sow, now with Al-Ahli of Dubai.

San Diego is the location for the new expansion side, which will compete in the NASL, the second tier in the US.

"We can't wait to get started and win some games," Hazard said.

"San Diego is a beautiful place and the love and passion the people have for soccer made this an easy choice for us. My friends and I are honoured to turn this dream into a reality."

The North American Soccer League said the new club will make their league debut next season, which begins in the spring.

The club will play their home matches at the University of San Diego until their own stadium is built, with sites currently being considered in North County.

Belgium forward Hazard, France midfielder Cabaye and Senegal strikers Ba and Sow are not the only players or former players to have bought into an NASL club.

Italy and AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini, 48, is co-owner of Miami FC, who top the table with this year's Spring Season set to close.