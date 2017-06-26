BBC Sport - Oxford United: Michael Appleton leaves club "in good place"
Appleton says Oxford United farewell
Departing Oxford United head coach Michael Appleton believes the club is "in a good place" after his three years in charge.
Appleton will join Leicester City as assistant manager to Craig Shakespeare having guided Oxford to automatic promotion from League Two and two Wembley finals in the Football League Trophy.
"Whoever comes in will feel they're in a lucky place," he told BBC Radio Oxford. "The club is on an upward curve."