Scottish Gossip: Kyle Lafferty, Andy Halliday, Dave King, Celtic, Hearts, Rangers, St Johnstone

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is set to sign for Hearts despite last-gasp interest from Edinburgh rivals Hibs. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday has lined up a shock loan switch to Azerbaijan. (Daily Record)

Rangers winger Barrie McKay's Ibrox future in doubt after he is sent to train with Under-20s. (Daily Mail)

Rangers chairman Dave King insists recent comments about Celtic's achievements were meant as praise not a slur. (Daily Record)

And King claims taxi-driving Celtic fans who regularly pick him up from Glasgow Airport agree with him over his titles view. (Sun)

Halliday is reportedly in talks with FC Gabala

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers' son Anton, 24, has joined the club at their pre-season camp following his release from Swindon. However, he won't be joining the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Hearts are close to a deal for right-back Michael Smith after agreeing a fee for the 28-year-old with Peterborough. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell say they have not received an improved bid from Hearts for 20-year-old midfielder Chris Cadden. (Scotsman)

Dundee United have agreed a deal for out of contract Hibs midfielder Fraser Fyvie. (Sun)

Manager Tommy Wright is interested in bringing Michael O'Halloran back to St Johnstone after the midfielder was omitted from Rangers' Europa League squad. (

Callum McGregor admits he was surprised to be overlooked for the Scotland game against England earlier this month given the outstanding form he had been in for Celtic towards the end of last season. (Herald, subcription required)

Will Hearts be prepared to meet Motherwell's asking price for Cadden?

The agent for Carlos Pena claims Mexican midfielder will use Rangers as a springboard to play in the English Premier League. (Sun)

Celtic tell Nadir Ciftci to find a new club, with the 25-year-old striker not on their pre-season camp in Austria. (Sun, print edition)

Defender Kevin McNaughton is considering retirement after the withdrawal of a contract offer from Inverness Caley Thistle. (Press & Journal)

Dumbarton submit plans to the council to leave their current home for new £13.5m stadium on the outskirts of the town within two years. (Sun)

St Mirren are to make Dale Hilson their eighth signing of the summer, with the 24-year-old forward a free agent after leaving Championship rivals Queen of the South. (Daily Record, print edition)

Wolves are lining up a move for Aberdeen teenager Terry Taylor and could land the 16-year-old midfielder for a compensation fee of over £100,000. (Sun, print edition)