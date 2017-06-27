Irn Bru Challenge Cup draw: Dundee United meet Cowdenbeath in first round

Dundee United are the Challenge Cup holders

Holders Dundee United are at home to Cowdenbeath in the first round of the Irn Bru Challenge Cup.

Last season's runners-up St Mirren take on Lowland League champions East Kilbride, while Highland League winners Buckie Thistle host Brechin City.

Morton are up against Livingston, Queen of the South welcome Airdrieonians, Dunfermline meet Arbroath and East Fife are paired with Peterhead.

Colt teams from all 12 Premiership clubs are involved at this stage.

Falkirk and Inverness Caledonian Thistle enter in the second round, along with Crusaders and Linfield from Northern Ireland, Welsh duo Gap Connah's Quay and The New Saints and Bray Wanderers and Sligo Rovers from the League of Ireland.

The first round ties will be played on the weekend of 15/16 August.

Irn Bru Challenge Cup first round

North Section

Aberdeen U20 v St Johnstone U20

Buckie Thistle v Brechin City

Dundee U20 v Alloa Athletic

Dundee United v Cowdenbeath

Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath

East Fife v Peterhead

Formartine United v Hearts U20

Hibernian U20 v Elgin City

Raith Rovers v Brora Rangers

Ross County U20 v Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir v Cove Rangers

Stirling Albion v Montrose

South Section

Albion Rovers v Spartans

Annan Athletic v Celtic U20

Clyde v Stranraer

Dumbarton v Rangers U20

East Stirlingshire v Ayr United

Greenock Morton v Livingston

Hamilton Accies U20 v Edinburgh City

Kilmarnock U20 v Berwick Rangers

Motherwell U20 v Queen's Park

Partick Thistle U20 v Stirling University

Queen of the South v Airdrieonians

St Mirren v East Kilbride