Paul Mullin: Swindon Town sign Morecambe striker on two-year deal

Mullin scored 28 goals in three seasons at Morecambe

Relegated Swindon have signed striker Paul Mullin from League Two rivals Morecambe for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old agreed a two-year deal, having scored eight goals in 40 games in the fourth tier last season.

The former Liverpool player made 140 appearances for Morecambe, more than half as a substitute, after joining from Huddersfield in 2014.

"I'm made up to be here. It's a massive club, I'm relishing it and I can't wait to start," he told Swindon's website.

