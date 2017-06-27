Paul Mullin: Swindon Town sign Morecambe striker on two-year deal

Paul Mullin
Mullin scored 28 goals in three seasons at Morecambe

Relegated Swindon have signed striker Paul Mullin from League Two rivals Morecambe for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old agreed a two-year deal, having scored eight goals in 40 games in the fourth tier last season.

The former Liverpool player made 140 appearances for Morecambe, more than half as a substitute, after joining from Huddersfield in 2014.

"I'm made up to be here. It's a massive club, I'm relishing it and I can't wait to start," he told Swindon's website.

