Everton Ladies: Gabby George becomes WSL 1 club's first full-time professional

Gabby George made her Everton debut aged 17

Everton Ladies have made Gabby George their first full-time professional, awarding her a new two-year contract.

The defender, 20, joined Everton in 2014 and played every game as Everton won the Women's Super League Two Spring Series in May.

They will replace Notts County in WSL 1 for the 2017-18 campaign following County's liquidation in April.

The club have been a part-time since starting as Hoylake FC in 1983, before becoming Everton Ladies in 1995.