Omari Sterling-James: Mansfield Town sign Solihull Moors forward

Omari Sterling-James
Omari Sterling-James came through the youth ranks at Birmingham City

Mansfield Town have agreed to sign attacker Omari Sterling-James on a free transfer from National League side Solihull Moors.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 45 appearances last season and will officially join the Stags on 1 July.

The length of his contract has not been revealed by the League Two club.

Stags boss Steve Evans described Sterling-James as ambitious and said signing the former Birmingham City youth-team product was a "no-brainer".

He added: "I do see Omari as a striker and not as a wide player, although he can be deployed in a wide area very effectively, should we decide to utilise him in that position."

