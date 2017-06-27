Maxime Biamou: Coventry City sign Sutton United striker for undisclosed fee

Maxime Biamou scored three goals in Sutton's run to the FA Cup fifth round last season

Coventry City have signed striker Maxime Biamou from National League side Sutton United for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old scored 14 times for Sutton last season and was part of the side that reached the FA Cup fifth round, when they lost to Arsenal.

He has signed a two-year deal with Mark Robins' side as they prepare for League Two after relegation last term.

"He provides an important different option to the attacking threats which we currently have," said Robins.

"He is a raw talent with pace, power and aggression, and is also good in the air. We look forward to working with him and developing his ability further."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.