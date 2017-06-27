Dean Moxey: Exeter City re-sign former Crystal Palace and Bolton defender

Dean Moxey left Bolton after helping them to promotion to the Championship last term

Exeter City have re-signed Dean Moxey on a three-year deal, eight years after he left the club.

The 31-year-old defender made 196 appearances for his hometown club, helping the Grecians win promotion out of non-league and into League One.

Since leaving in 2009 he has had spells at Derby, Crystal Palace and Bolton, whom he left at the end of last season.

"It is nice to have the kit back on and I have got my number back," Moxey told the club website.

"It is strange, having not been here for eight years. It (the training ground) has improved a fair bit since I was last here, with the 3G pitch down the bottom.

"The first team training pitch looks fantastic now as well - it was just mud when I was here before."

