Eros Pisano: Bristol City sign Hellas Verona defender

Eros Pisano has spent the past two seasons with Hellas Verona

Championship club Bristol City have signed defender Eros Pisano on a two-year contract from Hellas Verona.

Pisano will officially join City after the expiry of his contract with the Italian side on 1 July.

The 30-year-old former Varese, Palermo and Genoa right-back helped Verona earn promotion to Serie A last season.

"Eros brings with him a winning mentality, having just won promotion with Verona," City head coach Lee Johnson told the club website.

"He's a tough cookie and that's what we're after in that position."

