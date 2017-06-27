Graham Dorrans would be a 'massive' for Rangers - Steven Naismith

Graham Dorrans joined Norwich in 2015 from West Bromwich Albion

Scotland striker Steven Naismith says Norwich City team-mate Graham Dorrans would be a great signing for Rangers.

The 30-year-old, however, hopes fellow Scot Dorrans, 30, stays put to help the Championship club's bid for promotion to the Premier League.

"He'd be a massive addition to a Rangers squad in transition and could be a main player if they get him," Naismith told BBC Scotland.

"He has real quality so I hope he stays because he'd be a big loss for us."

The Ibrox club have had bids for Dorrans rejected by the Carrow Road outfit, as Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha continues his summer rebuilding job.

Naismith, who described Dorrans as one of Norwich's "best players" due to his "calmness on the ball," knows the call from Rangers would prove a massive draw.

"He's a big Rangers fan," former Ibrox star Naismith said. "For the last 18 months we've spoken a lot about Rangers, you catch the games in hotels and stuff like that.

"When you're a Rangers fan there's no better place when you're winning trophies but it can be a hard place when things aren't going well - so that is a driver to be successful.

"You need to make sure you are successful. All those things are right for him but he has a chance to help get Norwich back to the Premier League, and that's the best league in the world - you count your days when you're playing in it because your career will be over soon enough.

"It's a big decision for him but first of all the clubs need to agree.

"It's not as straight forward as saying, 'Rangers or Norwich' because everything needs to be right for him and his family. It's a tough one for him."

Another former team-mate of Naismith's, Kyle Lafferty, could also soon be returning to Scotland with Hearts and Hibernian interested in the Northern Ireland striker.

Lafferty, who left Norwich this summer, also played alongside Naismith at Ibrox.

Lafferty has held talks with Hearts and is also a target for Hibs

"I think he would be a fantastic signing for either of them," Naismith added. "He will score goals no matter if he's in a good vein of form or not.

"He's one of the most entertaining guys you will ever see in a changing room and that's fantastic, it makes such a difference.

"If one of those clubs could pick him up it would be a fantastic move for them. He's 30 and he has matured from his early days. He'd be a real asset for one of them."