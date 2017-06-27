Henry Onyekuru: Everton close to signing Nigeria striker

Henry Onyekuru (right) scored 22 goals in the Belgian top flight last term

Everton are close to signing Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru in a £7m deal from KAS Eupen.

Onyekuru, 20, scored 22 goals for the Belgian top-flight club last season and has been linked with Arsenal, West Ham United and clubs throughout Europe.

However, the player is understood to have had a medical with Everton on Monday.

Onyekuru is expected to be loaned to Anderlecht for the next 12 months to continue his development in Belgium.

He is regarded by Everton director of football Steve Walsh and manager Ronald Koeman as one for the future.

Onyekuru made his senior debut for Nigeria in the 3-0 friendly win over Togo earlier this month.

Everton are also hoping to make a formal announcement soon on their deal for Malaga's Spain Under-21 striker Sandro Ramirez, who has also had a medical and agreed personal terms.

They will pay £5.2m for 21-year-old Sandro, the transfer fee release clause inserted into his contract when he left Barcelona last summer, but official confirmation has been delayed by his involvement in the European Under-21 Championship, where Spain face Italy in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Everton have already signed England Under-21 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m and Ajax captain Davy Klaassen in a £24m deal.

Toffees boss Koeman and director of football Walsh are now expected to intensify their pursuit of Burnley's £25m-rated England defender Michael Keane and Swansea City's Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

They are also considering a £10m for Burnley striker Andre Gray.