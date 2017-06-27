Jason Banton: Woking sign former Crawley Town winger

Jason Banton made 19 appearances for Crawley Town last season

National League side Woking have signed winger Jason Banton following his release by League Two side Crawley.

Banton joined Crawley in May 2016 after being released by Notts County, before joining Scottish Premiership side Partick Thistle on loan in January.

The 24-year-old failed to make an appearance for the Jags after suffering an injury in training.

"Jason is an exciting and very talented player who can be a match winner," manager Anthony Limbick said.