Jack Bonham: Brentford goalkeeper loaned to Carlisle after signing new deal

Bonham joined Brentford in 2013 after being released by Watford

Brentford goalkeeper Jack Bonham has signed a one-year contract extension with the club and then joined League Two Carlisle on loan until January.

The 23-year-old's new deal means he is now under contract with the Championship club until 2019.

Bonham has played seven times for the Bees, making his Championship debut against Barnsley in April.

Brentford boss Dean Smith said Bonham "needs to play matches" to fulfil his "great potential".