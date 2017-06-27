Jon Flatt: Cheltenham Town sign Wolves keeper on season-long loan

From the section

Jon Flatt is yet to make a senior, competitive appearance for Wolves

League Two club Cheltenham Town have signed goalkeeper Jon Flatt on a season-long loan from Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 22-year-old previously spent time on loan with the Gloucestershire club at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

He made 10 starts in the climax of that season, helping Cheltenham win promotion back to the Football League.

Flatt has also spent time on loan at Chesterfield, as well as non-league Barrow and Wrexham.

