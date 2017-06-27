Terry Skiverton: Yeovil Town assistant manager signs extended contract

Terry Skiverton
Terry Skiverton was Yeovil's manager from 2009 to 2012 and caretaker boss in 2015

Yeovil Town assistant manager Terry Skiverton has signed an extended contract for a further season with the League Two club.

The 42-year-old former Glovers player and manager has been Yeovil boss Darren Way's number two since December 2015.

A former centre-back, Skiverton spent nearly 11 years at Huish Park during his playing career.

"He has a wealth of experience. He's been an unbelievable servant for Yeovil Town," manager Way told BBC Somerset.

