Terry Skiverton: Yeovil Town assistant manager signs extended contract
-
- From the section Football
Yeovil Town assistant manager Terry Skiverton has signed an extended contract for a further season with the League Two club.
The 42-year-old former Glovers player and manager has been Yeovil boss Darren Way's number two since December 2015.
A former centre-back, Skiverton spent nearly 11 years at Huish Park during his playing career.
"He has a wealth of experience. He's been an unbelievable servant for Yeovil Town," manager Way told BBC Somerset.