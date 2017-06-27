Arsenal Ladies: Boreham Wood agree 10-year Meadow Park deal with Gunners

Arsenal finished third in the 2017 WSL 1 Spring Series, as well as in the 2015 and 2016 seasons

Arsenal Ladies have agreed a deal to continue playing their home games at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park home until 2027, along with Arsenal's youth teams.

The National League club's ground is undergoing refurbishments this summer.

The Hive, home of Barnet, hosted Arsenal for the 2017 Spring Series as a new pitch was laid at Meadow Park.

"We're delighted to continue our long-standing relationship and pleased to contribute to these improvements," said Arsenal club secretary David Miles.

Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter told his club's website: "This long-term partnership and a grant from the Premier League, through the FSIF (Football Stadia Improvement Fund), have helped us to undertake an incredible range of Premier League-type ground improvements."

Meanwhile, former WSL 1 champions Arsenal have given a new deal to Netherlands international goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Gunners in 2015, has agreed an undisclosed-length contract with Pedro Martinez Losa's side.