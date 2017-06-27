George Waring: Tranmere sign ex-Stoke striker on two-year deal

George Waring
Waring graduated from the Stoke academy but failed to make a first team appearance

National League side Tranmere Rovers have signed striker George Waring on a two-year deal following his release by Stoke City.

Waring, 22, played under Rovers manager Micky Mellon at League One Shrewsbury last season during a loan spell.

He spent the second half of the season with Carlisle, helping the Cumbrians reach the League Two play-offs.

"I enjoyed working with George at Shrewsbury and know the qualities he will bring to the group," Mellon said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story