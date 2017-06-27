George Waring: Tranmere sign ex-Stoke striker on two-year deal

From the section

Waring graduated from the Stoke academy but failed to make a first team appearance

National League side Tranmere Rovers have signed striker George Waring on a two-year deal following his release by Stoke City.

Waring, 22, played under Rovers manager Micky Mellon at League One Shrewsbury last season during a loan spell.

He spent the second half of the season with Carlisle, helping the Cumbrians reach the League Two play-offs.

"I enjoyed working with George at Shrewsbury and know the qualities he will bring to the group," Mellon said.

