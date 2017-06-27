Lamar Reynolds: Newport County sign Jamie Vardy academy graduate

Jamie Vardy was playing in the seventh tier of English football before getting a chance in the Football League with Fleetwood Town

Newport County have signed winger Lamar Reynolds on a two-year contract.

Reynolds, 21, spent last season with Brentwood Town, scoring 28 goals and is a product of Leicester and England strike Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy.

"I'm really pleased Lamar has decided to sign. I know a lot of teams were interested in him over the summer," manager Mike Flynn said.

"A few clubs were interested in me, but Newport showed the most interest. I am delighted to join," Reynolds said.

"The gaffer was also a big factor in signing after seeing what he did at the end of last season. I see a bright future for me with this club."