Lamar Reynolds: Newport County sign Jamie Vardy academy graduate
Newport County have signed winger Lamar Reynolds on a two-year contract.
Reynolds, 21, spent last season with Brentwood Town, scoring 28 goals and is a product of Leicester and England strike Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy.
"I'm really pleased Lamar has decided to sign. I know a lot of teams were interested in him over the summer," manager Mike Flynn said.
"A few clubs were interested in me, but Newport showed the most interest. I am delighted to join," Reynolds said.
"The gaffer was also a big factor in signing after seeing what he did at the end of last season. I see a bright future for me with this club."