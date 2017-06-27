Joe Martin & Blair Turgott: Stevenage sign former Millwall and West Ham players

Blair Turgott (right) last played in the English Football League for Leyton Orient, where he scored once in 36 games

Stevenage have signed left-back Joe Martin and winger Blair Turgott on undisclosed length deals.

Martin 28, was released by Millwall after helping them win promotion to the Championship last term and featured 67 times across two seasons.

Turgott, 23, scored 12 goals in 43 league appearances for National League side Bromley last season.

He becomes the second player to graduate from Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy to join Boro, after Danny Newton.

Turgott is due at Southwark Crown Court in October to face two fraud charges and, when contacted by BBC Sport, Stevenage said they would not comment on pending legal cases.

