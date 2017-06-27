Erico Sousa: Accrington Stanley sign winger while Terry Gornell leaves

Erico Sousa was signed by Barnsley in 2013 and has also played in the Slovenian top flight for NK Celje

Accrington Stanley have signed winger Erico Sousa on a one-year contract.

The ex-Portugal Under-19 international, 22, originally signed for League Two Stanley in February but was unable to play because of registration issues.

He then joined non-league Tranmere for the rest of the 2016-17 season in March and played four games.

Meanwhile, striker Terry Gornell has left the League Two club by mutual consent, despite having a year left on his existing deal.

In his third spell at the Wham Stadium, the 27-year-old played 24 games last season although 11 were as a substitute.

"It's sad to see Terry go, he was a great professional around the place and he was beneficial to younger players over the past couple of years," Stanley manager John Coleman said.

