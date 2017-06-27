Aberdeen: Derek McInnes receives assurances no more players will leave

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been linked with a move for Scotland international Shaun Maloney

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has received assurances from the Pittodrie board that no further players will leave the club.

Ash Taylor, Peter Pawlett, Ryan Jack, Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes have all departed, and McInnes' focus now is on finding replacements.

"I'm comfortable with my players being linked with other teams, [but] we'll decide when they leave," McInnes said.

"We're keen to add players, we feel enough have left the building."

Aberdeen have already signed Greg Tansey, after he left Inverness Caledonian Thistle as a free agent, and Celtic's Ryan Christie and Birmingham City's Greg Stewart on loan.

Media playback is not supported on this device Greg Stewart scored 32 goals in two seasons for Dundee

Goalkeeper Joe Lewis signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2020 and Aberdeen have also been linked with a move for Scotland midfielder Shaun Maloney, who is currently at Hull City.

Rangers are reportedly interested in midfielder Kenny McLean, but McInnes was adamant that Aberdeen - with financial support from new director Dave Cormack - can look to strengthen the squad rather than sell players.

McInnes rejected the opportunity to succeed David Moyes at Sunderland, and part of that decision-making process was influenced by backing from the Aberdeen directors.

"Part of the assurances I was looking for in staying at Aberdeen was that we wouldn't be selling any more players, certainly in this window," McInnes said.

McLean joined Aberdeen in 2015 and is contracted until next summer

"It's no real surprise that other clubs have taken our players. Jonny Hayes has brought such a high level of performance to us and he gets to a certain age, then the obvious advantage of going and earning more money, you've got to take that into account.

"When I sign any player, part of the pitch is, 'come here, establish yourself with the potential to move on again'. So I've got to be real and authentic when opportunities come along for my players.

"We're hopeful on a couple [of signing targets] that we've been linked with. We're trying to bring a level of player and Shaun [Maloney] is that type of player.

"There's nothing more to say on Shaun or anything else. We've got to be respectful, a lot of these players are linked to other clubs.

"We've brought one or two good options in already with Greg and Ryan, we'd like to bring a centre-back in, a different type of striker and we'll probably look at the wider areas of the pitch."

McInnes also confirmed that youth prospect Terry Taylor wants to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the two clubs close to agreeing terms for the player's development compensation fee.