Dover Athletic sign Femi Ilesanmi and Ryan Bird on one-year contracts

Femi Ilesanmi (left) in action against Notts County in last season's FA Cup

Dover Athletic have signed Femi Ilesanmi on a one-year contract after the left-back's departure from National League rivals Boreham Wood.

The 26-year-old ex-Dagenham and York defender started all but four of Wood's league matches last season.

Meanwhile, striker Ryan Bird has joined from Newport, signing a one-year deal with an option of a further year.

The 29-year-old scored six goals in 19 appearances for the League Two side last season.

The duo are Chris Kinnear's seventh and eighth summer signings, with Tobi Sho-Silva and Connor Essam among those to arrive at the Crabble Athletic Ground.