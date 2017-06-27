Liam Davis: Torquay United sign Cheltenham Town left-back on free transfer

Liam Davis (right) played against Portsmouth two weeks before starting the FA Vase final

Torquay United have signed left-back Liam Davis following his release by League Two side Cheltenham Town.

The 30-year-old, who can also play as a winger, had been with the Robins since January after a spell in Sweden.

The former Coventry, Northampton and Oxford man made 16 appearances for Cheltenham - the last of which was a 6-1 defeat by Portsmouth on 6 May.

"Liam is a player who has done the business at a far higher level," said Torquay manager Kevin Nicholson.

