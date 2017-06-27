Back pages 27/06 27 Jun From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/40425670 Read more about sharing. 'Not again!' - The Guardian shows England U21s looking deflated after losing to Germany on penalties The Sun says Burnley's Michael Keane is off to Everton, as well as focusing on England's U21 exit The Star says Jermaine Defoe's wage demands may leave his move to Bournemouth in limbo The Mirror says Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata cut his honeymoon short to speed up a move to Manchester United