Spain U21 3-1 Italy U21

Niguez's Spain side play Germany in Friday's final in Krakow, Poland

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez scored a hat-trick as Spain beat Italy to set up a European Under-21 Championship final with Germany.

The 22-year-old put Spain ahead with a finish from just inside the box, but Italy equalised through Federico Bernardeschi's deflected shot despite having Roberto Gagliardini sent off.

Saul restored Spain's lead with a fantastic 30-yard drive three minutes later, and completed his treble by turning in first time from Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio's low cross.

Germany earlier booked their place in Friday's final (a 19:45 BST kick-off) with victory over England in a penalty shootout.