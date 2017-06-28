Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Kyle Lafferty, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hibs, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"People who know football will wonder what he is talking about to be honest and nobody more so than their players and manager," Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers responds to Rangers chairman Dave King's assertion that the champions should be even further ahead - despite last season's invincible Treble and a 39-point gap between the clubs. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen will not sell midfielder Kenny McLean to Rangers as he launches a fresh bid for Preston striker Stevie May. (Sun)

Andy Halliday vows his Rangers career is not over as he agrees to join Azerbaijan outfit FC Gabala on loan. (Sun)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon will today make his pitch to land former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty, who has been in talks with Edinburgh rivals Hearts. (Sun)

Lengthy negotiations with Hearts failed to conclude with an agreement over Lafferty's personal terms and discussions on the finer details of the move will continue today. (Daily Record)

Graham Dorrans could soon be Rangers' ninth summer recruit as Norwich agree to sell the 30-year-old midfielder. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin urges Rangers winger Barrie McKay to quit Ibrox as uncertainty surrounds the 22-year-old's future at Ibrox. (Scotsman)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he can understand the club's Linfield tickets decision but adds that it is a shame since Northern Ireland is "a new country". (Herald, subscription required)

Former Arsenal, Liverpool and Stoke winger Jermaine Pennant, 34, is training with Hibs. (Scotsman)

Partick Thistle are bidding to sign defender Thomas O'Ware from Morton, who has a year to run on his Cappielow contract. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Johnstone defender Joe Shaughnessy says his side can shock Europa League opponents and progress to the group stages. (Daily Record)

Rory Loy will be given the chance to resurrect his Dundee career by new Dens Park boss Neil McCann after a loan spell at St Mirren last season. (Evening Telegraph)

St Mirren manager Jack Ross says snubbing Dundee to stay in Paisley was a gamble he hopes pays off. (Daily Record)

James McFadden, 34, has joined Queen of the South for pre-season training, along with experienced defender Brian McLean. (Scotsman)

Queen's Park defend the state of the Hampden Park playing surface and say they have no intention of switching their home games elsewhere. (Herald, subscription required)

Wolves are keen on a £1m move for former Dundee United left-back Barry Douglas, with the 27-year-old at Turkish top flight side Konyaspor. (Express & Star)

OTHER SPORT

Former coach Brad Gilbert is baffled by Andy Murray's poor form this season but backs him for a decent Wimbledon defence. (Daily Mail)