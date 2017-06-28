Dani Alves: Defender leaves Juventus after one season in Italy

Dani Alves
Dani Alves joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2016

Manchester City target Dani Alves has left Serie A champions Juventus after one season in Italy.

The 34-year-old Brazilian right-back confirmed his departure via his Instagram account.

"Today our professional relationship ends and I will carry with me all of those who with love and a true heart make Juve a great club," he wrote.

City have been linked with a move for Alves with Juve saying they would release him from his contract.

Alves added: "I apologise to the fans of Juventus if they at some point thought I did something to offend them. Never had ever the intention, just I have a way of living things spontaneously that few understand. Even if it seems I'm not perfect, but my heart it is pure. "

"I would like to thank all the Juventus fans for the year I've had, to my team-mates who welcomed me like the professionals they are, for a club that wins and reaches finals."

His final game for Juventus was the 4-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid in Cardiff. Alves made 33 appearances as the club sealed the domestic double for the third successive year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC