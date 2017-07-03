Andre Wisdom: Derby County seal deal for Liverpool defender

Andre Wisdom helped Derby reach the Championship play-off final in the 2013-14 season

Derby County have completed the signing of Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom on a four-year contract.

An undisclosed initial fee believed to be around £3m had already been agreed for the 24-year-old, who played 38 games on loan with the Rams in the 2013-14 season.

The right-back or centre-back is the second defender to join this summer, following the arrival of Curtis Davies.

Wisdom has also had loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City.

The former England Under-21 international was with Red Bull Salzburg last season, making a total of 22 appearances for the Austrian champions.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.