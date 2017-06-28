Hearts open Scottish Premiership campaign with four away trips

Hearts are replacing the old main stand at Tynecastle

Hearts will play their first four Premiership games away from home as building work continues at Tynecastle.

Kilmarnock and Motherwell have agreed to fixture switches as the Edinburgh club construct a new main stand.

The redeveloped stadium is scheduled to be ready for the visit of Aberdeen on 9 September.

Ian Cathro's side are scheduled to travel to Celtic Park to meet the champions on the opening weekend and then go to Ibrox a fortnight later.

Hearts' home fixture against Kilmarnock will now be played at Tynecastle on 4 November, with Motherwell visiting on 9 December.

Hearts played their final three league games on the road last season as work started on the project, finishing in fifth place.